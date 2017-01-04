UPDATE: Three arrested after fight at Leeds McDonald's

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fight that left a city centre branch of McDonald's cordoned off this evening.
An eyewitness said the Briggate and Boar Lane branch of the fast-food chain had been cleared out and at least three police vehicles were at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of fighting at a commercial premises on Briggate, Leeds at about 4pm today.
"Officers attended and found a 26-year-old male who had suffered a none life threatening injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Two males were arrested in connection with the incident shortly afterwards and a third man was also later arrested.
"Enquiries remain ongoing this evening to investigate the circumstances of what took place."
