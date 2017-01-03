UPDATED: Arrests after police shoot man dead near M62 in Huddersfield

A MAN has died after being shot by police during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said a police firearm was discharged and a man died during the incident near junction 24 of the M62 at Ainley Top at around 6pm on Monday.

A silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield where a man died in a police shooting during a "pre-planned" operation

Police confirmed this morning that the incident was not terror related.

The slip roads east and west bound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This is a further update in relation to an incident at about 6pm yesterday evening near to the M62 in Huddersfield, in which a police firearm was discharged and a man died.

"We can confirm that there were five arrests in total during the operation, three from the incident above and a further two from a related stop of another vehicle in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at about the same time.

The scene of the incident in Huddersfield. Picture: Charlotte Graham/Guzelian

"Traffic is able to access the M62 eastbound at Junction 24, however all other slip roads remain closed and are expected to be for some time.

"There are no further details at present. The incident remains with the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation.

Police said the incident happened during a "pre-planned policing operation."

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commisioner Mark Burns-Williamson, said: “I was made aware of the firearms incident yesterday resulting from a pre-planned police operation near the M62 at Huddersfield and have been fully updated by the chief constable.

“The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) have now launched an investigation following a mandatory referral to them and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage until more details are known.”