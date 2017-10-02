UPDATED: Did you help a teenager after a sex attack in York?

Police trying to trace a mother and son who helped a woman in North Yorkshire after a sexual assault say they have come forward.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday where the 18-year-old had been out with friends in York but became separated after leaving a nightclub.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that she sought assistance from an unknown man at a location she described as a garage in the York or Harrogate area. It is unclear at this time if it was a sales garage or a mechanical garage, but it was not a petrol station.

He gave the woman a black jacket to wear which had the logo “FRANKE” on it. He then rang his mother to come to the garage and she drove the woman to her home address in the Boroughbridge area.

They added that as part of ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances, detectives wanted to trace the mother and son.