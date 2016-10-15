UPDATED: Four boys arrested by police investigating violence on Hull street

TWO residents were assaulted and properties were damaged during a violent disturbance on a Hull street.

Police were called to Harpem Grove at around 8.50pm yesterday (Frid Oct 14) following reports two residents had been assaulted and that around 20 youths were behaving in a disorderly manner.

Two men, aged 20 and 48, were treated at Hull Royal Infirmary and have since been discharged. Damage was also caused to four properties.

Police said four boys – two aged 13 and two aged 14 – have been arrested and remain in police custody. Officers have not ruled out that further arrests will be made.

Sergeant Russ Whittle of Humberside Police, said: “This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to find those responsible and that there will be increased patrols in the area.

“We are also working closely with our partners in housing and Hull City Council and will be seeking to remove those found to be involved in antisocial behaviour from the area.

“With this in mind, I would appeal to parents to ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing. If they are found to be involved it could lead to your tenancy agreement being revoked – costing you your home.”

The main suspect is described as a white boy, aged 16 to 17, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair. He wore a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 555 of October 15.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.

