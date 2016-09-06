Updated: Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murder after attack on man in Sheffield

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the victim of an assault in Sheffield died.

The 37-year-old victim, who was found seriously injured in Devonshire Green in the city centre, died last night.

He had been taken to hospital with a head injury after the assault on Wednesday August 31 at about 3.45pm.

South Yorkshire Police has said the man arrested in connection with the death remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore said: “The investigation surrounding what happened to the victim remains ongoing and we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the West One Plaza and Devonshire Green area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 31.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 798 of August 31 2016.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.