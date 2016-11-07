Vandals damage community centre during break-in

Police are investigating after “considerable” damage was caused to a community centre during a break-in.

Nothing of value was taken during the incident at the Darnall Tenants and Residents’ Association (TARA) building in Greenland Court, Darnall but the subsequent damage has left issues for the community to clear up.

Investigating officer PC Mick Henderson said: “This building is used by the community group, who are primarily elderly local residents, as a meeting room and social centre. They also regularly raise money for charities from various activities at that location.

“It is very sad that the centre was damaged, considering it is a building for the local community.

“I’d really like to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen something suspicious, as we believe the suspects may have been in or around the building for some time given the damage caused.”

The incident happened overnight between Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November and South Yorkshire Police is asking for information to be reported via 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 302 of 1 November 2016.