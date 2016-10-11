Vandals paint police vehicle silver

A police landrover was painted silver while it was parked up over night in Hebden Bridge.

West Yorkshire Police say the specialist vehicle, used to police vulnerable and rural areas, will now be out of action until it is repaired.

Neighbourhood Inspector John Simpson said: “Some people might find this funny but the extent of the damage means that this vital emergency vehicle will be off the road whilst it is repaired at a cost.

“It is a specialist vehicle used to access the more rural areas of Calderdale and as such is an essential vehicle for the local communities.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between 9.30pm on Monday and 4.45am on Tuesday on Royd Villas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Inspector Simpson via 101 quoting log number 138 of 11th October.