Victim has no memory of bus stop assault

A man suffered a fractured eye socket and fractures to his head after being assaulted at a bus stop.

Police investigating the serious assault in Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire, today issued an appeal for witnesses.

The 50-year-old man was reportedly assaulted at the bus stop in Thurnscoe Bridge Lane at around 8.10pm on Saturday.

He had left a party at around 8pm and has no memory of what happened.

