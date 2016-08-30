Victim has no memory of bus stop assault

A man suffered a fractured eye socket and fractures to his head after being assaulted at a bus stop.
Police investigating the serious assault in Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire, today issued an appeal for witnesses.
The 50-year-old man was reportedly assaulted at the bus stop in Thurnscoe Bridge Lane at around 8.10pm on Saturday.
He had left a party at around 8pm and has no memory of what happened.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 303 of 23 August 2016.
