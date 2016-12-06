Video: Cathedral funeral for father and daughter killed in Wakefield house fire

A FUNERAL for a father and his daughter killed in a fire in their home has taken place at Wakefield Cathedral.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as the four-car cortege passed through the city centre flanked and followed by a procession of around 40 motorbikes and riders.

The funeral of Andrew and Kiera Broadhead, at Wakefield Cathedral.

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his eight-year-old daughter Kiera were killed in a fire at the their home on Ash Crescent, Stanley, at around 4.20am on Wednesday, October 19.

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara, 35, and their elder daughter, Mia, were injured in the blaze.

The funeral procession arrived on Northgate at around 10.15am.

White flowers, edged with orange, inside the first hearse spelled out the word ‘Dad’ and ‘Andy’.

And inside the other, the same coloured flowers spelled out the word ‘Sissy’ and ‘Kiera’.

Both coffins were draped in Castleford Tigers shirts.

As the cortege arrived in the Bullring it slowly made its way to the Cathedral as the sound of revving motorbikes filled the city centre.

The procession of outriders parked their bikes on the Bullring before heading to the service.

After the service, the Sub Dean of Wakefield Cathedral, Canon Tony Macpherson, said: “There was a genuine outpouring of grief and love both for Andy and Kiera and for Sara and Mia, and the applause as they left the Cathedral was heartfelt.

“Both Sara and other members of the family made personal tributes which were read out and spoke of how kind and generous both Andy and Kiera were, and how they would always help anyone and how Andy’s love of life and laughter touched many people.

“It was a privilege for us at the Cathedral to serve the family and the community of Stanley and beyond, at this difficult time.”

• Daniel Jones, 28, has appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with two offences of murder, arson with intent to endanger life and burglary.