Video: Man grabs handbag from woman, 76, outside Sheffield Co-op

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Police investigating the robbery of an elderly woman in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of a man they want to trace.

The woman was walking along Newgate Close towards the Co-op when a man tried to start a conversation.

A scene from the police video

He left soon after but went up to the 76-year-old woman again as she returned from the shop via a footpath linking Greengate Lane and Newgate Close.

The man pushed her to the ground, before stealing her handbag and running off towards Greengate Lane.

South Yorkshire Police today released CCTV footage as they appealed for the public’s help.

The robbery took place just after 11am on Tuesday, August 30.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has information on the robbery, is asked to police on 101, quoting incident number 460 of 30 August 2016.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.