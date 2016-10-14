Video: Man held for murder after death of teenage girl in Leeds

A COMMUNITY is in shock as a murder investigation is launched following the death of a 17-year-old girl in Leeds this morning.

Police were called to reports of a woman with serious injuries at a terraced house on Tempest Road in the Beeston area of south Leeds just before 5am today.

The scene on Tempest Road, Beeston. PIC: Tony Johnson

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Crime scene investigators dressed in white overalls were at that the property this morning.

Police have closed off Tempest Road and diversions are in place while the investigation takes place.

Beeston residents have spoken of their shock at this morning’s events.

Mother-of-four Salima Rashid, 41, of nearby Lodge Lane, said: “I’m appalled, it is shocking. You don’t want to hear that, especially when you have got young kids yourself. It is upsetting.”

Beeston resident Aftab Ahmed, 63, is a volunteer at the Hamara Healthy Living Centre on Tempest Road. Mr Ahmed said: “She had her whole life ahead of her and it has been cut short. It is really sad. “

Naqeebullah Aslam, 39, owns newly-opened sandwich and sweet shop La jawaab on nearby Beeston Road, which is close to the murder investigation scene.

Mr Aslam, of Harehills, said: “For me it is totally shocking. They are really nice and friendly people round here. So far I haven’t had any trouble.”

Kamram Khan, 26, of Dawson Road, Beeston, said: “I’m shocked. I came out of the house at 8.30am and was driving to work when I saw all the police presence.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An 18-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Police inquiries are currently at an early stage and a scene is in place.”