Video: Police investigating York assault release CCTV images of four train passengers

Police want to identify four people after a man was assaulted in York.

Officers today issued CCTV images of the people they want to trace as they appeal for anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

One of the men police want to trace after the assault in York.

It is part of the ongoing investigation into the assault of a man in his 20s on August 3.

The assault took place in Station Road in the city at around 10.30pm when the victim was punched and kicked, suffering cuts and a broken wrist.

A police spokesman said: “Officers want to speak to all four people shown in the images who boarded a TransPennine Express train in York at 10.40pm and got off it in Scarborough.

“Anyone who can recognises the four is asked to email jon.bostwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Jon Bostwick.”

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160139200 when passing on information.