Video: Rare Lord of the Ring figurines among items stolen

Rare figurines of ‘Treebeard’ from Lord of the Rings and other valuable ornaments were stolen during a burglary in South Yorkshire.

Police today released images of some of the items taken from a property in the village of Bessacarr on Saturday August 27.

These ornaments were among the items stolen during a burglary in Bessacarr.

The burglary took place at some time between 6.45am and 3pm when burglars are believed to have forced entry into a property in Pool Drive.

A police spokesman said: “A number of items are believed to have been taken during the incident, including rare figurines of ‘Treebeard’ from Lord of the Rings and other valuable ornaments, which will be rare in the UK.”

Electronic items and other valuables are also reported to have been taken.

Despite extensive enquiries, no arrests have been made and the items have not been recovered.

The spokesman said: “Did you witness anything suspicious in that area of Bessacarr last month? Have you been offered items similar to these for sale?”

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 718 of 27 August 2016.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.