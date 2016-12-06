Video: Woman mown down in hit-and-run at Yorkshire petrol station

A petrol station worker was mown down by a thief in hit-and-run on a garage forecourt.

Michelle Carr, aged 46, was thrown over the bonnet of a car when she tried to stop a man leaving without paying for petrol at the Jet garage in Park Road, Worsbrough Common.

Police were alerted to the incident at 1.10pm on Sunday, December 4.

CCTV footage of the incident has been shared online.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is reported that a silver Mazda pulled into the Jet petrol station on Park Road, Worsbrough Common.

"The occupant of the Mazda is reported to have filled canisters with petrol, then began to drive off without payment.

"A female member of staff is believed to have gone onto the forecourt and was involved in a collision with the Mazda, which failed to stop and left the scene."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.