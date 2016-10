A vintage motorcycle was stolen from Hessle over the weekend and Humberside Police is appealing for information.

Between 11pm on Saturday and 7.30am on Sunday an unknown offender forced entry into a garage in the First Lane area.

The stolen vehicle was a green coloured vintage BSA Shooting Star 500cc, similar to the one pictured.

Anyone who has information on the motorcycles whereabouts should call 101 quoting crime reference number 2223408 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.