Violence and vandalism on Knottingley estate

POLICE have pledged to clamp down on a minority of residents causing violence and anti-social behaviour on a Knottingley estate after a string of complaints.

People living on the Warwick Estate have raised concerns about problems in the area including violence and threats of violence, harassment and verbal abuse, criminal damage and graffiti and other vandalism.

More than 30 residents from the estate attended a community consultation event yesterday (Frid Oct 14) to raise concerns with representatives from police, Wakefield Council and Wakefield and District Housing (WDH).

Police say WDH have already started possession proceedings against one household and further warnings have also been given to several other families.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This behaviour is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We and our partner agencies are working closely together to identify the individuals responsible. We will not allow the actions of a minority effect the majority of law abiding residents who suffer as a result of this behaviour.

“Please remember that If you are a WDH tenant or a tenant of any other registered provider of social housing that you are responsible not only for your own behaviour, but that of those living with you or visiting your home.

“The causing of anti-social behaviour is a breach of your tenancy and will lead to WDH or your landlord taking court action.”