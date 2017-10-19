Vulnerable Halifax pensioner, 94, burgled after taking chain off door

A vulnerable 94-year West Yorkshire woman had her purse and bank cards stolen after she removed the door chain at her house and a man let himself in.

West Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident on Monday.

Around 1.40pm, an unknown male knocked on the door of a residential address in Green Lane in Bradshaw, near Halifax.

After the victim, a vulnerable 94-year-old woman removed the door chain, the suspect opened the door and let himself in.

He claimed that the water in the property must be turned off to avoid it flooding. The victim asked him to leave and noticed later that her purse and bank cards had been taken.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, about 5ft 8ins tall and wearing dark blue trousers and jacket. He spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone who has any information, or can identify the person in the Efit is asked to contact DC Jason Mohan at Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170480696.

Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.