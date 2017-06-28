Wakefield man in court after being charged with Explosives Act offences

A Wakefield man has appeared in court after being charged with two offences under the Explosives Act.

Vladimir Madle was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and two drugs offences.

It follows an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, which was called in after chemicals were found at an address in Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

Madle, 41, of Westgate End, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier today (Wednesday).

He was remanded into custody until he appears at Leeds Crown Court on July 6.

