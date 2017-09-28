Wanted: CCTV images show two men involved in Leeds city centre stabbing

Detectives have released CCTV images of the two men wanted in connection with a stabbing in Leeds city centre.

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured during the incident near to the junction of Briggate and The Headrow at about 1.15pm on Monday, September 11.

One of the two men wanted by police over the stabbing.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and has since been released.

Detective Constable Jonathan Oates, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a serious incident that took place in the busy city centre and was seen by a number of people.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and have recovered CCTV images that show the two men involved.

“They are clearly identifiable from the images and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises them.”

Do you recognise the man in these CCTV images?

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 5060 Oates at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170419965.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.