Wanted: Have you seen these men in Bradford?

Police have released images of two men wanted on warrant.

Bradford District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Khalid Khan, 43, and Sultan Ali, 24.

Sultan Ali has been recalled to prison.

The pair are wanted for separate offences, but both have links to the city.

Khalid Khan is wanted for robbery and assault and is believed to be in the Bradford area.

Sultan Ali has been recalled to prison and is wanted for stealing vehicles. He has links to the Bradford West area.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Bradford CID via 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.