Wanted: Huddersfield man recalled to prison

Detectives are hunting for a Huddersfield man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Ben France, 26, was serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also has a previous conviction for burglary and is known to spend time in the Colne Valley area, particularly Golcar and Milnsbridge.

He is described as being white and 6ft, with short brown hair and an unshaven face.

Kirklees CID today said they wanted to hear from anyone with information.

Detective Constable Victoria Catania, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are urgently appealing to members of the public for any information about the whereabouts of Ben France.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach him directly but instead call the police immediately.”

Contact Det Con Catania via 101, quoting reference 13160329747, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.