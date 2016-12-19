WANTED: Leeds police hunt Polish man suspected of trying to murder his countryman

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a Polish suspected robber want to speak to one of his countryman as they suspect he was involved in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for any information that could assist in tracing 32-year-old Jan Kamil Kornet. Police have advised witnesses not to approach him.

He is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old Polish man at an address in Cowper Terrace, Harehills, on the evening of Monday, November 28.

Police were contacted when the victim was dropped off by car at St James’s Hospital at about 10pm that night with a serious gunshot wound to his chest.

He underwent surgery and was later discharged into police custody having been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 30-year-old Polish man had previously been arrested for the same offence. Both are currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

Kornet, is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, with grey eyes.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still building up a picture of the full circumstances surrounding this incident but we have established that the victim had flown to the UK the previous day before travelling to Leeds with two other men to visit the address where he has been shot.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect Kornet and we urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“Given the nature of the offence that he is wanted for we would advise anyone who sees him not to approach him and to contact police immediately via 999.

“We are also keen to identify the third man who was with the victim on the night who we believe to be a Polish male called Krzysztof.

“Clearly the criminal use of firearms in our communities is an issue that we will always take very seriously and we would urge anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pointed or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.