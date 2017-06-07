Wanted: Police hunt York man who breached licence after prison release

Police have turned to the public for their help as they hunt a wanted man who is believed to be in York.

Officers have been looking for Lewis Berkley since he failed to attend York Magistrates' Court on 30 May.

The 18-year-old from York had been due to be sentenced for breaching his licence after he was released from prison in April.

He is also wanted on suspicion of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Its requirements include not having his hood up in a public place and not associating with certain people.

Berkley is also wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, theft and stolen motor vehicle offences.

PC Dobson, of the York Community Safety Hub, said: "Lewis, if you see or hear this appeal, I strongly advise you to hand yourself in. By remaining at large you are only delaying the inevitable and making things worse for yourself.

"I am also asking anyone who knows where Berkley is to come forward and contact the police straight away."

As the appeal was issued, police said it was believed that Berkley was in the Clifton area of York.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.