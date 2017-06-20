Wanted: Police hunting Hull man in connection with serious assault

Police are seeking the public's help as they continue the hunt for a wanted man from Hull.

Ben Lambert is wanted by officers investigating a serious assault on a 24 year-old Hull man on Granville Street in the city.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his head during the alleged assault, which happened shortly after midday on Sunday.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We want to speak to Ben Lambert about the incident and would ask for anyone who knows where he is to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 16/13328/17."