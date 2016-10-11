Wanted: Police hunting Sheffield man who breached restraining order

Police in Sheffield are asking for the public’s help as they hunt a wanted man.

Matthew Clayton, 30, is wanted for failing to appear at court and breaching a restraining order on a number of occasions between August and September.

He is believed to be in the Eckington/Killamarsh area of Derbyshire but extensive police enquiries have failed to trace him.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed on via enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Callers are asked to quote incident number 858 of 27 August 2016.