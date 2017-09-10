Warning after attempted rape in Hull cemetery

Police in Hull have warned women be alert after an attempted rape in a cemetery on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old victim was attacked in the cemetery on Spring Bank West just before 7pm.

Humberside Police said they were concerned the man could strike again and warned others to take care when walking in the area at night.

The woman was approached by a man, who was described as white, 5’7” tall, in his 20s, of slim build with short fair hair and spoke with an eastern European accent.

He allegedly assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her during the ordeal. She managed to break free from the man and escape, and called police.

She suffered minor injuries to her face and arms and is badly shaken by the incident, police said.

A statement from Humberside Police said: "We are issuing an appeal for witnesses to the incident and for anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

"We are also warning others to take care when walking in this area at night. Until we can identify this man and bring him into custody we are concerned he may try this again."

Anyone with information is asked to call police 101 quoting log 458 of 09/09/17.

Police have issued the following advice to women:

- Avoid walking home alone at night, take a taxi, public transport or walk with a friend.

- Don’t wear headphones - Your ears are an important piece of sensing danger.

- Walk with confidence - Keep your head up and don't be afraid to make eye contact with those you pass. Walk at a steady pace and walk facing traffic to keep yourself visible. If you get lost, don't wander aimlessly. Keep your pace steady and head for the nearest shop or restaurant to ask for directions.

- Carry a Whistle: While many women already do this. Don’t carry it on your keys or in your purse. When walking at night, carry it around your wrist or in your hand.

- Trust your gut instinct - When out alone at night, your instincts are your best friend. If you are worried someone is following you, turn around. Let the person know you're aware of their presence. Go to a nearby shop or restaurant, somewhere public and safe.