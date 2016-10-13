Warning after Sheffield dog attack

Officers are warning people in the Fir Vale and Grimesthorpe areas of Sheffield to be aware after a teenager was attacked by a dog.

It happened at Osgathorpe Park off Earl Marshall Road and the 16-year-old boy suffered lacerations to his head that required hospital treatment after the dog is reported to have bitten him in the park before running off.

The owner is not believed to have been in the park at the time and the dog has not yet been located, however officers are investigating and would ask people to come forward if they witnessed the attack at around 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 12 October).

Sgt Matt Duffy said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing to trace both the owner and the dog believed to be involved in this incident.

“I would advise the public to please be aware of a large, husky type dog in the area, and not to approach it if seen.

“The boy did suffer serious injuries and remains in hospital recovering from the attack.

“I would ask anyone with information or who believes they have seen a similar type dog in the area to please call police on 101, quoting incident number 783 of 12 October 2016.”