Warning as burglars target six homes in Leeds suburb in one night

Burglars broke into a house in Leeds, took a set of keys and drove off in the residents' car.

The break-in was one of six burglaries and attempted burglaries to take place in the Tinshill area overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

Police said the burglars had gained entry to the house at around 9pm on Saturday by snapping the Euro profile lock of a uPVC door.

They took a set of house and car keys from inside the property in Kirkwood Avenue, before driving off in the stolen car.

Two burglaries were carried out in Cookridge Lane in the early hours of Sunday.

There were also three attempts at Smithy Lane, Kirkwood Crescent and Moseley Wood Gardens between 2am and 3am.

A Leeds Outer North West policing team spokesman said: "During almost all these offences the burglars tried to snap the locks on the uPVC doors. They were either disturbed by the home owner and made off or the locks were snap proof and they did not get in.

"Police officers flooded the area to search for those involved, at least two males, but they were not found. It is suspected they would have been in a vehicle.

"It is likely these people are looking to steal vehicles by taking keys from inside the house. Cars such as Volkwagens, Audis and BMWs are often main targets.

"It is advisable that residents with such cars consider a secondary security device such as a steering wheel lock for their vehicle and keep their keys safe when at home."

Residents in the area have been urged to be vigilant and report any noises or suspicious incidents via 101.

Funding is also available to help home owners replace uPVC door locks which might not be snap proof.

Email crime reduction officer Joanne Rostron via joanne.rostron@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk for more details.