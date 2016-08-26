Watch collection stolen during Leeds burglary

A collection of replica military watches were stolen during a burglary in Leeds.

The collection of 68 Eaglemoss watches, similar to those pictured, were among the items taken in a burglary at a house in Westfield Oval, Yeadon, on July 21.

A red Vauxhall Agila, registration DG04RZV, which was used in the burglary was recovered in Bradford four days later.

Detective Constable Sarah Jenness, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “The victim bought the watches for his collection over several years and they are of huge sentimental value. They are quite distinctive and we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered such items for sale since the burglary.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has seen the stolen Vauxhall Agila prior to it being recovered on July 25.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 2430 Jenness via 101, quoting crime number 13160312756, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.