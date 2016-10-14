Watch: Road rage driver mows down two pedestrians in Scunthorpe

A MAN who deliberately mowed down two pedestrians in a “shocking” road rage attack which was caught on CCTV has been jailed for six years.

Mohammad Abdullah, 30, of Mulgrave Street, Scunthorpe, left his victims with numerous fractures after the “dreadful episode” in April this year.

Abdullah, who was said to have shown genuine remorse, was also banned from driving for eight years at Grimsby Crown Court.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told Abdullah, who earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent: “This is, in your life, an isolated, albeit shocking, incident.”

He continued: “It was one dreadful episode. It was one awful manoeuvre.

“You have lived, effectively, a law-abiding, constructive life as a family man but for 15 seconds of your life when you did this mad thing in a terrible temper.”

The CCTV footage shows the two victims, Mark Thompson, 35, and his uncle, Kevin Morson, 53, crossing Frodingham Road in the early hours of April 14.

The pair had been out socialising in Scunthorpe and were described by prosecutor Jeremy Evans as being “merry”.

The film shows Abdullah’s Saab driving towards the men and swerving to avoid them at the last minute.

Mr Evans told the court: “This is nothing more, at this stage, than a road-rage spat. He had taken exception to two males that are crossing the road, safely but not at a crossing.

“He’s going to give them a warning with his vehicle.”

The court heard there was an angry exchange between Mr Thompson and Mr Morson and the occupants of the car.

Abdullah then performed a “double reversing manoeuvre” to line his car up with the men before accelerating at speed towards them.

The CCTV footage shows Mr Thompson being thrown over the bonnet and roof of the car, while Mr Morson, who has mobility issues and uses a walking stick, is hit by the corner of the vehicle.

Both men suffered fractures to their legs as a result and the footage shows Mr Thompson’s leg give way as he tries to stand up following the attack.

Abdullah immediately drove away and abandoned the car, his keys and his mobile phone before leaving the area and travelling to London by public transport.

He pleaded guilty after watching the footage in court earlier this week.