Watchdog to investigate police actions prior to Leeds woman's murder

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has begun an investigation into the actions of police prior to the murder of a Leeds woman.

The body of Sinead Wooding was found by a group of joggers at woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley, on May 14.

Ms Wooding, 26, was living in the Potternewton area of the city at the time of her death.

West Yorkshire Police referred the matter to the IPCC shortly afterwards, as Ms Wooding had made a 999 call to West Yorkshire Police on May 10.

Today the IPCC confirmed it had decided to independently investigate the force's response to this call, and any subsequent actions taken by police up to the discovery of her body.

An IPCC spokesman said: “This is a most tragic case and our thoughts are with Ms Wooding’s family and friends.

“This investigation is in its very early stages but we have already outlined a number of lines of enquiry, and plan to work as quickly as possible to establish what response the force provided.”

Four people have been charged in connection with Ms Wooding's murder, which remains the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation by police.

Akshar Ali, 26, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Yasmin Ahmed, 27, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, Leeds have both been charged with her murder.

Asim Ali, aged 20, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Vicky Briggs, aged 25, of Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, have been charged with assisting an offender.