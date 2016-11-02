Were you witness to robbery of elderly woman in Leeds street?

Detectives investigating the street robbery of a 78-year-old woman in Leeds are trying to trace a potential witness.

They believe the man could hold important evidence about the incident, during which the woman’s handbag was stolen.

The robbery took place at the junction of Louis Street and Hamilton Gardens in Chapeltown at 9.10pm on Wednesday, September 28.

The potential witness, who was in the area at the time, was described as a tall, light-skinned black man. He was wearing a rucksack and a white hat.

Detective Constable Rob Kennerley, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are appealing for this man to come forward as it is thought he witnessed the incident and may have information that could assist the investigation.

“He is shown on CCTV but the image is from a distance and shows only a figure in a white hat.

“We hope the man will recognise himself from the circumstances and come forward to assist our enquiries.”

A 52-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested and charged with robbery in relation to the offence.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on October 27 and the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Kennerley at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13160421453.