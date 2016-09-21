West Yorkshire Police officers sacked for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with young women

Two West Yorkshire Police officers who behaved “inappropriately” at the home of two young women they had given a lift home to have been dismissed by the force.

Calderdale officers Pc Dominic Hibbin and Pc Richard Hall were sacked following a misconduct hearing where they were accused of making inappropriate comments to the women, aged 18 and 19, and touching them inappropriately.

According to the force, they gave the teenagers a lift home while on duty and while at the address “remained at the location when they should have returned to duty”.

The two officers then “made inappropriate comments to the females, attended and remained at the females’ property for 28 minutes, whilst on duty, and were alleged to have inappropriately touched one of the females.”

Pc Hibbin later “returned to location after finishing his tour of tour of duty and the following day misused the police computer systems by viewing a log about the incident, without a policing purpose to do so”, police say.

During the misconduct hearing last week, the two officers were accused of breaching the force’s professional standards in relation to authority, respect & courtesy, orders & instructions and discreditable conduct and confidentiality’.

All the matters against them were proved and they were dismissed without notice.

Police forces nationwide have been forced to hold misconduct hearings in public since last year as part of a Government scheme to make them more transparent.

According to guidance on West Yorkshire Police’s website, misconduct hearings “are held to present the facts of the case and allow officers to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation”.

The guidance says: “The purpose of a public hearing is to show that the police disciplinary system is open and honest, fair and effective and that we effectively hold corrupt officers, or those that are found guilty of misconduct, accountable for their actions.”