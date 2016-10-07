West Yorkshire Police won’t reveal identity of misconduct case officer

A West Yorkshire Police officer will go up before a misconduct hearing next week - but the force is refusing to reveal his identity.

The officer is accused of abusing his position as a police officer by making inappropriate contact with a female victim of crime.

He will attend a misconduct hearing on October 10 and 11 for allegedly breaching professional standards.

But the force said: “The chair of the panel has confirmed that this hearing will not be held in public, therefore no applications to attend will be considered.”

When asked why the hearing was being held behind closed doors, West Yorkshire Police would only say that one of the parties involved had made a “representation” to the panel.

The majority of police misconduct hearings have been held in public since last year as part of efforts by the Government to make the service more transparent.

Possible reasons for barring the public include the welfare of the officers concerned, national security or avoiding jeopardising criminal proceedings.

According to online government guidance: “The presumption should be of transparency where possible.”

It adds: “A hearing should not be held privately or notice withheld for administrative reasons; or because of concerns to the reputation of the force or police arising from the hearing being public.”