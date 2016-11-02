Why ministers ‘won’t protect children’ from rogue taxi drivers in Rotherham

MINISTERS are reluctant to close a loophole which could leave children open to abuse by rogue taxi drivers in Rotherham, the chairman of an influential Commons committee has claimed.

The Communities and Local Government Committee raised concerns about driver licensing in a report earlier this year following the Rotherham abuse scandal.

Committee chairman Clive Betts has now said safeguards imposed in the town could be undermined by taxis licensed in other areas operating inside the town boundaries.

Taxi drivers have had a “prominent role” in child sexual exploitation across England, including in Rotherham, according to the 2014 report by Professor Alexis Jay which examined abuse in the town during a 16-year period.

In a report in August, the committee of MPs said the concerns related to a “very small minority” of drivers in Rotherham but they had undermined public confidence.

In its response to the committee’s report, the Government agreed it is “essential” that taxi licensing is effective across the country and that “safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults is assured”.

Ministers said the Policing and Crime Bill, currently going through Parliament, would allow statutory guidance on safeguarding for taxi licensing to be issued.

But while the committee said ministers should monitor the effects of that guidance and be prepared to pass new laws if necessary, the official response only said the Government “will consider” the recommendation.

Labour MP Mr Betts said: “Children and vulnerable adults will remain at risk in Rotherham for as long as the local authority’s tough new licensing rules can be undermined by taxis from other areas.

“The Government must monitor the new statutory guidance for taxi licensing when it is introduced to see that it not only ensures consistently high standards across the country but also enables local authorities to put in place and enforce specific measures appropriate for their areas. If the guidance fails in this regard, then the Government should legislate.

“The reluctance of ministers to commit to either of these actions is deeply concerning.”