‘Wicked’ thief jailed after targeting vulnerable Leeds pensioner

A THIEF tricked his way into the Leeds home of a 68-year-old man with learning difficulties before stealing his watch, mobile phone and cash, a court heard.

A Leeds Crown Court judge jailed 46-year-old drug addict Trevor Benson for 16-months after telling him he had committed a “wicked” crime which caused his victim emotional distress.

The pensioner was moving house and was packing his car on Kirk Best Close at Beeston at around 2.30pm on May 17 when Benson approached him and said he had a van and could help with the move.

The pensioner invited Benson into his home and offered to make him a cup of coffee.

Prosecutor, Clare Walsh said Benson was left alone in the living room and stole the items while the pensioner was in the kitchen.

Father-of-three Benson stole took a Nokia mobile phone, £25 from the pensioner’s wallet and his £200 Citizen watch.

Benson, of Recreation Street, Holbeck, admitted theft.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh, said: “He is a family man. It’s a crying shame he has placed himself in this situation.”

Jailing Benson for 16 months, Recorder Taryn Turner told him: “You tricked your was into the home of a 68-year-old man with learning difficulties. That was a wicked thing to do.”