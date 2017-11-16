Witnesses saw young men running away after burglary at Harrogate shop

Two young men were seen running away from the scene after cigarettes were stolen from a Harrogate shop in the middle of the night.

North Yorkshire Police said two men had forced their way into McColl's on the High Street in Starbeck at around 1.10am today.

They stole a quantity of cigarettes from the shop before making their escape.

A spokesman said: "Witnesses described seeing two young men, dressed in dark clothing with one was carrying a black holdall, making off on foot onto Albert Place.

"Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to email Hayley.Goodlad@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC59 Hayley Goodlad.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170205782 when passed on information.