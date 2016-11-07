Witnesses sought following assault in Scunthorpe

Police are appealing for independednt witnesses to come forward as they investigate an assault on a man and a woman.

Humberside Police say that the offender and the woman, who is known to him, were initially involved in a verbal altercation in Dunstall Street between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, November 3. He is then said to have assaulted her.

The altercation continued into High Street, where a man known to both parties intervened and was also assaulted by the offender.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 10in tall (1.78m), with cropped blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2226456.