Woman attacked by street robber in Hull

A WOMAN was attacked and her handbag was stolen during a street robbery in Hull last night.

Humberside Police said The 26-year-old woman was walking home along Clyde Street when she became aware of a man behind her. just before 10pm yesterday (Thurs Jan 26).

After turning to see the man she was assaulted and knocked to the floor. Her bag was then taken and the man ran with the bag onto Hawthorne Avenue in the direction of Anlaby Road.

The bag that was taken was white with a gold coloured badge on it. It contained a purse, a black Nokia Lumia 530 and other personal items.

The man is described as being white, between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured coat, tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers with white soles. He was carrying a white carrier bag.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or has any information about the whereabouts of the stolen items should call 101 quoting crime reference 2245359 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111