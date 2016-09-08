Woman flees abduction attempt as she walks dog in East Yorkshire

Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a dog walker in East Yorkshire yesterday evening.

A 41-year-old woman was walking her dog in South Cave when a man grabbed her and dragging her down a nearby chalk path.

The woman struck out at the man before running off and reporting the incident to the police.

She suffered grazes and has been left very shaken by the incident in Church Hill at around 8pm.

The suspect is described as white, in his 60s and of medium build, with grey hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

It is believed the man may have been using a white or grey coloured van, which the woman passed prior to the alleged incident.

Humberside Police said extensive enquiries were underway to secure the evidence as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Gawthorpe said: “This is a really serious incident and we are carrying out numerous enquiries to establish who is responsible, while supporting the victim.

“I would like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are rare. However, I would encourage people to be mindful of their personal safety and if they are out alone be vigilant of who is around them and were possible stay to well-lit busy locations.

“It is imperative that anyone with information about this incident get in touch with the force immediately calling 101, quoting log 554 of 07/09/16, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.”