Woman in court after boy, 5, bitten by English bull terrier in Leeds

A WOMAN is due to appear in court after a five-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Horsforth, Leeds.

Gillian Crann, 52, of Albert Mount, Horsforth, has been charged with being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury.

Scene of the incident: Albert Mount, Horsforth (Google Maps)

It follows an incident on Sunday during which the boy was bitten by an English bull terrier.

The dog was seized by police and is being held.

The child was attacked by the English bull terrier in Albert Mount, Horsforth, at around 6.10pm on Sunday.

He was bitten in his face and on his leg.

The youngster is now receiving treatment for the wounds in hospital, police confirmed. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.