Woman knocked to the ground during Hull street robbery

Two strangers assaulted a woman, knocked her to the floor and stole the contents of her purse after she had been to a shop.

The 53-year-old had no visible injuries but was left shaken by the robbery in Lichfield Close, Hull, on Sunday at 12.15pm.

Items stolen included cash, bank cards and a lottery ticket.

Police are looking for two slim, white women in their 30s.

The first woman is described as 4ft 10in and in her early 30s, with bottom length, dark brown hair. She wore a burgundy bomber jacket and blue jeans.

The second is about 5ft 4in tall and in her late 30s. She had dark coloured hair, which was tied back, and was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 343 of 04/09/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.