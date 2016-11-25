Woman punched autistic man in Leeds street robbery

A WOMAN attacked a man who has autism while her dog bit him during a street robbery in Leeds.

Jessica Fallon punched the man in the face and her dog bit his foot before she stole around £15 from him during the attack in Bramley, Leeds Crown Court heard. Fallon, 34, also used a bank card which had been stolen from the man’s flat in a burglary to make a number of contactless payments including one at MacDonald’s in Bramley. Fallon, of Oatland Heights, Little London, Leeds, was jailed for three years after admitting robbery and five offences of fraud by false representation. Prosecutor, Chloe Hudson said Fallon knew her victim and lived near him when she committed the robbery in Bramley on March 13. The court heard Fallon asked the man for money and when he said no she punched him in the face.

Miss Hudson said: “She dragged him to the floor and when he was on the floor she took a bag of money from his coat pocket.” Miss Hudson said Fallon’s dog bit the man’s foot, ripping his sock, during the robbery. The court heard in the early hours of January 14 Fallon made a number of contactless payments in Bramley with the man’s bank card, which had been stolen in a burglary.

Fallon used the card at McDonald’s, Tesco Express, the Co-op and Morrisons. Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Fallon is addicted to drugs and is currently on a methadone prescription, adding: “She tells me she has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and tells me she suffers from emotional stress disorder and had been diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder after she found her father dead in 2014.” Recorder Toby Wynn jailed Fallon for three years.