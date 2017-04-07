Woman robbed of jewellery outside her home in Bradford

TWO men who robbed a woman of her jewellery outside her home in Bradford are being hunted by police.

Police have released an e-fit image of one of the men following the robbery, which happened at around 10.15am on Tuesday April 4.

Two men were seen acting suspiciously by a car outside a house in Plumpton Gardens, Wrose, Bradford.

A woman in her thirties came out of the address to ask the men what they were doing.

The men then pushed the woman and pulled gold bangles from her wrist before running off towards Idle.The woman was uninjured.

One of the men is described as Asian and is believed to be about 50 years old.

He had a black scruffy beard which had traces of white. The other man was described as white and about 40-years-old. He had stubble on his face and was wearing white trainers.

Both were believed to be wearing gloves.

Anyone who recognises this man or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170152320.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.