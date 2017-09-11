Woman sexually assaulted in Huddersfield after refusing man's park request

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man on a street in Huddersfield after refusing to go to a nearby park with him.

The offence happened in the Primrose Hill area of the town between 11am and 3pm on Friday, 25 August. West Yorkshire Police only revealed details of the incident today.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by a man on Stile Common Road at the junction with Malvern Road, who asked her to go to the park with him.

When she refused, he sexually assaulted her before walking away down Stile Common Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late teens, of slim build, over 5ft 6ins tall, with short, cropped hair which appeared white at the front and grey at the back.

He was wearing a dark blue jumper with grey writing across the front, blue jeans and white trainers.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with knowledge of the suspect are asked to contact the Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime number 13170392747.