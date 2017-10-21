Woman suspected of Leeds knifepoint street robberies

POLICE hunting a knifepoint robber who struck twice in Leeds have released an e-fit image of a woman they want to speak to

A woman stole handbags from two women after producing a knife during the robberies on Church Lane at Meanwood at around 10.30pm on Friday October 13 and on Otley Road, Headingley, at around 1.15am on Saturday October 14

The suspect is described as a 5ft 5in tall slim woman in her late twenties or early thirties. She spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who recognises the image or the description is asked to contact PC 1537 Enevoldsen at the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.