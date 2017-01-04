Would-be lover tries to seduce woman by spraying her with ‘lavender herbal remedy’

A would-be lover has walked free from court after he admitted spraying a lavender-infused herbal remedy in a woman’s face in the hope it would make her have sex with him.

The woman was left “shocked” and “feared for her safety” when she woke in bed to find Gundogan Dursan, who now lives in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, had squirted liquid at her.

When she confronted him, Dursan, 47, would not say what was in the over-the-counter bottle which turned out to be a natural sleep aid infused with lavender, vetiver and wild camomile.

Police brought charges against the Turkish national, who lived in Enfield, north London, after the woman told her therapist about the incident last summer.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey, Dursan pleaded guilty to common assault on the woman, who cannot be identified.

The prosecution accepted the plea and offered no evidence to the charge of administering a substance with intent to stupefy and overpower to engage in sexual activity, which he denied.

Dursan, who had no previous convictions, spent 11 days in jail ahead of the court case as well as 17 days on a tagged curfew.

He was handed a year-long community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement plus a victim surcharge of £85.

Sentencing, Judge Stephen Kramer QC told him: “Please do not trouble the criminal courts ever again.”

Dursan later told police he had bought and used the spray, but denied that he had put it directly in the woman’s face. He admitted spraying the woman’s pillow but denied any “malicious intentions”, hoping only that she would have “long time sleep” so “she might have intercourse with me”.

Mr Wayne said the product was freely available at chemists.

Jobless father-of-three Dursan fled Turkey 17 years ago after being tortured for being the chairman of a Kurdish organisation, the court heard.