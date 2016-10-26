Would-be thieves left items on driveway as they fled Bridlington crime scene

Two would-be thieves left empty handed after being disturbed as they targeted a house and car in Bridlington.

The incident happened at an address in Eighth Avenue where one of the men is said to have tried the door of the house, waking the occupants.

A second man was seen kneeling on the floor next to the car.

Both left in the direction of Flamborough Road – one on foot and one on a cycle – when the occupants woke up.

Police today said a number of items which had been removed from the car were found on the drive following the incident at around 1.30am on Saturday, October 22.

Issuing an appeal for the public’s help, a spokesman said: “The suspects are both said to be white, in their late teens to early twenties, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in, and skinny. Both wore dark hooded tops and dark trousers.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2223392.”