Yorkshire fell-runner Lauren Jeska to be sentenced to hospital order over murder bid

A FORMER Todmorden fell-running champion who admitted attempted murder is set to be sentenced to a hospital order, a court has heard.

Lauren Jeska left Ralph Knibbs, UK Athletics’ head of human resources and welfare, in a life-threatening condition after taking two knives to the governing body’s offices at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in March.

Two of Mr Knibbs’ colleagues suffered less serious injuries after stepping in to tackle Jeska, who formerly ran for Todmorden Harriers.

She later admitted two counts of having a knife in a public place, two of assault causing actual bodily harm and attempting to kill 51-year-old Mr Knibbs after what prosecutors said was a “disagreement with British Athletics officials”, which escalated, culminating in the March 22 attack.

Jeska, 42, was due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, but a judge was told further psychiatric reports were awaited.

Her barrister, Julie Warburton, told the court that the latest doctor’s report “takes the view that a hospital order in one form or another” would be needed, and before that Jeska would need further mental health assessments.

The judge also heard that it could be some months before the final psychiatric reports were ready and Jeska, of Wesley Terrace in Machynlleth, Powys, could be sentenced.

Ms Warburton said: “We’re not in the position at the moment to ask your honour to sentence.”

Judge Philip Parker QC adjourned the hearing until December 13.