‘You’re starting World War Three, Sheffield axeman told police woman’

A man who attacked a woman police officer with an axe leaving her with one of her fingers hanging off, a deep wound to the top of her head, a fractured skull and a smashed ankle did not intent to kill her or cause her serious harm, his lawyer has told a Yorkshire court.

Jurors were told how Nathan Sumner, 35, chased Pc Lisa Bates shouting “come on you f******, I’m gonna kill you” after she and a colleague had tried to arrest him at his Sheffield flat.

Lisa Bates

Prosecutors described how, after she fell, Sumner hit the officer with the axe a number of times as she lay on the floor, including around the head.

An officer responding to her plight heard a “blood curdling scream” over his radio as he raced to the scene in the Gleadless area of Sheffield on April 13, Sam Green QC, prosecuting, said.

Sheffield Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of how Sumner was eventually arrested in a nearby Co-op store by police who first tried to subdue him with batons before he was finally brought to the ground by a Taser.

The footage shows how Sumner grabbed one of the officers’ batons and fought with the police before he was subdued.

Before this, he appeared to be walking around the shop in just a pair of shorts throwing around boxes of beer and bottles of wine.

Mr Green said he told one shop worker: “I’ve cut two people’s heads off with an axe and you are next, you crazy bitch.”

More footage shown to the jury, shot by an officer on his phone, showed Sumner ranting at the officers.

At one point he appears to say: “I’m the trigger, the mechanism. If I do it, you all die.

“You’re starting World War Three. I’m going to go off in 30 minutes.”

He also tells the officers as he lies handcuffed in a pool of blood: “I’m proud of what I’ve done.”

But David Brookes, defending, said it was agreed that his client was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time.

He told the jury of six men and six women they would have to decide whether Sumner really did mean to seriously hurt or even kill Pc Bates.

“What was really going on in this man’s mind? “ he asked the jurors.

Sumner, of Plowright Close, Sheffield, denies attempting to murder Pc Bates and an alternative count of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

The jury heard that he admits causing the officer grievous bodily harm.

Opening the case, Mr Green said Kayleigh Barton, who lived with Sumner, described the defendant’s “strange and volatile” behaviour in the days leading up to the attack on Pc Bates.

He said Sumner had been “going on about aliens and swinging an axe about” as well as attacking Ms Barton - punching her, headbutting her and pinning her to a bed.

The prosecutor said Sumner had a history of cannabis and alcohol use.

Mr Green said Pc Bates and her colleague Pc Mark Garrett were called to Sumner’s flat in Plowright Close by a neighbour living below who rang 999 due her concerns about the screaming and banging above.

After the two officers arrived, the defendant pinned Pc Garrett against a wall. When Pc Bates used Pava incapacitating spray on Sumner it had no effect on the defendant but “unhappily it had an incapacitating effect upon Pc Garrett”.

Mr Green said Sumner then went back into his flat and grabbed the axe.

He said: “Pc Bates ran, with Pc Garrett in front of her, as the defendant said words to the effect of ‘come on you f******, I’m going to kill you’.”

He said the woman officer jumped down some steps, injuring her leg.

Mr Green said: “The defendant struck Pc Bates in the thigh and the head. He was swinging the weapon repeatedly, despite Pc Bates putting her hands up in an attempt to protect herself.

“The defendant taunted her, asking if she was going to kill him and ‘smash my head in’.

“He swung relentlessly, albeit pausing to get the best angles from which to deliver his targeted assault.”

The prosecutor said one witness “graphically describes the defendant hitting Pc Bates anywhere he could with an axe and ‘just going at her constantly’.

“He kept raising it and plunging it back down towards her.”

Witnesses said Sumner then ran off, chasing Pc Garrett.

Mr Green explained how a nearby resident, Simon Ellis, came to Pc Bates’s aid, dragging her into his flat and bolting the door until officers arrived.

The prosecutor said Sumner was injured during his arrest.

He said the defendant had to be restrained when taken to hospital where he shouted that if the handcuffs were removed he was going to “chop your head off”.

Mr Green said he then tried to wipe faeces into an officer’s face and spat at the same officers as well as one of his colleagues.

The trial, which is expected to last up to three weeks, was adjourned until Monday.